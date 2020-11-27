Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Sanam Shetty and Anitha Sampath have an ugly fight with Rio Raj

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil's 4th season, the call center task continued where Rio Raj questioned Aajeedh about Balaji, which irked the other contestants.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s 4th season, the task of call centre task continued. During the task, Rio Raj played a dissatisfied customer and made a call to Aajeedh Khalique. During the task, Rio said that some housemates like Sanam Shetty and Anitha Sampath think everything is a game. He also stated that it was nice to see that even they have started developing personal relationships with the other housemates. He also forced Aajeedh to say that Balaji Murugadoss considers everything as a game strategy.

Later, he kept on asking too many questions to Aajeedh and Ramya Pandiyan intervened and said that he must ask all these questions to Balaji directly. After she expressed her stand, Rio said that he was ready to leave the house. However, Aajeedh came in between them and said that it was not fair and disconnected the call. As Aajeedh saved Rio from nomination, all of Rio’s friends cheered for him and celebrated it.

Also Read: Valimai: Ajith's latest BTS PHOTO from the sets sends his fans into a frenzy

After the celebration, everyone started debating on how some people are favouring their friends and not playing the game properly. Sanam and Rio had an ugly fight after the former questioned the latter for trying to take a jibe about Sanam and Anitha’s friendship. She questioned how could Rio inform Aajeedh that he would be the person to make the call. In the same regard, Aari also had a chat with Rio.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×