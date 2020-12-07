Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Sanam Shetty gets evicted after an emotional farewell

After her name was announced by host Kamal Haasan, Sanam Shetty got emotional and told the housemates that she may enter as the wildcard contestant.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, Sanam Shetty became the sixth contestant to get evicted from the reality show. On the show’s launch day, Sanam entered the house as the second person. Seven contestants namely, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Aranthangi Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Sanam Shetty, Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian were nominated for eviction in the previous week. While it was announced on Saturday that Aari and Ramya were saved, Nisha and Aajeedh were saved in Sunday’s episode.

With this, Sanam, Shivani and Anitha were in the danger zone. Later, Kamal revealed that Sanam is the contestant who got evicted this week and asked her to join him on the stage. After her name was announced, Sanam got shocked and told the housemates that she would have been the title winner, but it did not happen due to reasons unknown to her. She also cheered up the housemates by saying that she may come back as a wildcard entry, and her eviction does not guarantee anything.

Also Read: #MasterTrailer trends as fans go berserk over speculations on Thalapathy Vijay starrer trailer release date

Later, she had a little dance with all the housemates after which she bid an emotional adieu to the housemates. When she met the host Kamal Haasan on stage, she got lauded by him for having a positive attitude. She also saw the video compilation of her days in the house. Kamal also said that she was very close to not get evicted. He also said that she has gained a massive popularity and asked her it channel it the best possible way.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×