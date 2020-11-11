Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Somashekhar, Ramya and Gabriella become ‘thieves’ in the new task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, a play was implemented where the housemates were asked to act like relatives.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, a task was given to the contestants where they all indulged in a play. In the task, it was told that Archana will act as an old woman, and all the contestants will be her relatives who have not been in touch with her for all these years. However, Archana was asked to announce that she would share her property with the other family members only if they all visit her and only those who impress her will get a share.

It was announced by the Bigg Boss that Ramya and Somashekhar should act like a couple and Gabriella will pretend to be their daughter. It was announced that the trio should try to steal the property owned by Archana without anyone else’s knowledge. They came up with plans to steal but it kept getting ruined some way or the other.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show’s next episode, the housemates were seen indulging in a fight and Bala was accused to being the person who steals the property. Though he denied, the contestants kept accusing him and he was seen losing his cool. However, we will have to wait for the episode to be aired to know for sure what really happens. Gabriella, Samyuktha, Suchitra, Anitha Sampath, Shivani, Archana, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya, Aajeedh were the contestants who got nominated during the eviction process this week.

