Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Suchitra becomes the judge as other housemates complain about each other

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Suchitra was asked to be a judge as the other housemates opened up about their problems.
In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, new contestant Suchitra was asked to become a judge as all the other housemates expressed what they all dislike about each other. While they all shouted and screamed at each other, Suchitra tried to pacify them and tried to conduct the ‘hearing’ in a composed way. However, it did not happen and all of them ended up yelling at each other at the top of their lungs.

While Archana and the others took the side of Balaji, he turned against them after the ‘hearing’. It did not go well with Archana. She later confronted him and said that they all felt like fools for taking his side. However, Balaji snapped at her saying that it’s not a big deal to take the side of a person who is winning. But those who take the side of a person who’s loosing are true heroes. But Archana and co did not listen to him and left.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo, all the housemates were seen going against Sanam Shetty during the ‘hearing’. They all have the same opinion on her that she is always indulging when people are having conversation. Even when it does not involve her, she welcomes herself in all conversations in the house and make it about herself for no reason. While Suchitra has entered the house only this week as a wildcard contestant, she is already receiving several backlash from the show’s fans.

Star Vijay

