Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Suresh and Anitha’s dance performance cheers up the contestants

After a task given to Anitha and Suresh, they both were seen dancing their hearts out for a kit Kollywood song 'Chinna Machaan'.

Weeks after being against each other, two contestants from the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy have finally settled down their problems. During a task, they both were asked to dance together on a stage set up in the house. Putting all their differences behind, Anitha and Suresh danced their hearts out and it came as a refreshing treat for the fans and other contestants, who were anxious after weeks of fight.

Rio Raj, who also had a spat with Suresh, tried to settle down issues with him by talking to him. However, we will not know if they both will put all their differences behind and carry on with a positive attitude. The contestants were given a task to get immunity to not be evicted from the house during the next week. In the task, the contestants were asked to select a partner.

It was announced that the winning team will win the immunity to stay in the house and that the other contestants will not nominate them. By the end of the task, Sanam Shetty and Velmurugan won, and it was announced that the contestants will not be permitted to nominate them both during the next week’s nomination process. Well, it looks like fans are in for a surprise as the intensity of the drama is increasing day by day in the house.

