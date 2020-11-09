  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Suresh Chakravarthy gets evicted from the show; Kamal Haasan questions Suchitra

Suresh Chakravarthy, who was one of the most controversial housemates, got evicted in the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4.
In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Suresh Chakravarthy got evicted from the house. After Kamal showed Suresh’s name, he expressed delight and said he was happy. When everyone else expressed how sad they were, he said there was no reason to be sad. After an elaborate and emotional farewell from the housemates, Suresh met host Kamal Kaasan on stage where he was shown a beautiful preview video of Suresh’s participation in the show. He was moved with the video.

Kamal Haasan asked Suresh as to why he expressed a laid back attitude in the last week, to which Suresh said that he wanted the true faces of the other contestants to come up and that there was no reason to keep taking the limelight always. He also said that he was very happy in the house and he truly enjoyed the journey. Suresh also added that he was the only person in all the four seasons who thoroughly enjoyed his journey.

Finally, Kamal lauded Suresh’s positive attitude and said that it was nice of him to take everything in a positive way. Kamal also questioned Suchitra as to why did she tell Rio that he was influencing Nisha, to which Suchi said that she was only doing as per Kamal’s instructions. However, Kamal pulled her leg saying that the intentions were misunderstood. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the next episode, it is shown that several names have come up in the nomination list.

