Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Suresh humiliates, gets personal with Rio Raj and Sanam Shetty during the task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the housemates were divided into two groups, one of which one group was seen as devil kingdom and the other was seen as a royal kingdom.

Well, it looks like the Tamil reality show’s drama is increasing day by day. During the latest episode, the housemates were divided into two groups. While one group was asked to act as people from a kind kingdom, the other group was asked to act like a kingdom of demons. Sanam Shetty, Rio Raj, Nisha, Ramya Pandiyan were seen in the former group, while Archana, Suresh and the others were in the team of demon kingdom.

During the task, it looked like Suresh went out of his way to humiliate Rio Raj and Sanam Shetty by getting personal. The people in the team of kind kingdom were asked to sit down like statues no matter how ugly the other team behaves. Sanam Shetty and Rio Raj did exactly what they were told and sat like statues as Suresh tried to make them express their anger and humiliation.

On the other hand, in the latest promo, what we see is Jithan Ramesh losing his cool as the teams were swapped in the second round of the task. Jithan Ramesh, who now belongs to the team of kind kingdom, yelled at Balamurugan after the latter squeezed orange peel in his eye. Jithan Ramesh alleged that everyone from the demon kingdom physically attacked him and it was not fair. However, Bala was seen arguing with Ramesh saying that he was manipulating.

Credits :Star Vijay

