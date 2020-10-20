Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Velmurugan gets cornered; Bala forces Nisha to speak up

In the latest episode, Velmurugan was cornered by the other contestants and Archana tried to pacify him.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s fourth season, housemates expressed how they missed Harris who got evicted on Sunday’s episode. She was the first person of the season to get evicted. They were all given a task during which the contestants were asked to play the game of Truth or Dare. Balamurugan, who has been in the lime light after the story about his traumatic childhood, forced Nisha to speak up and questioned if she was afraid and wanted to be in everyone’s good books.

She was asked which contestant who has a big mouth but does nothing when it comes to being practical. She named Velmurugan after Bala forced her to open up. However, this did not go well with Velmurugan and he yelled at all the other contestants saying that he was trying to be a good man, but they were all taking him for granted for no reason. However, Archana comforted him and tried to pacify him. She also asked him to have patience.

On the other hand, the fight between Rio and Suresh continued as usual with a high voltage drama. They had yet another ugly spat and Rio snapped at Suresh during the truth or dare task. Meanwhile, in the latest promo for the next episode, we can see that the contestants were separated in two teams, out of which one team is given the costumes of demons, while the other team was given costumes of iconic characters from Tamil movies which are well known for their comedy.

Credits :Star Vijay

