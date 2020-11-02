Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Velmurugan gets evicted; Suchitra joins as wildcard contestant

In the latest episode of Bogg Boss Tamil's 4th season, Velmurugan got evicted from the show, while Suchitra made a grand wildcard entry.

During the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, one of the contestants Velmurugan got evicted from the show after Kamal Haasan showed his name. While all the other contestants went into the safe zone, Kamal Haasan asked Velmurugan and Aajeedh their opinion on which of the two will be evicted. Velmurugan said it would be him. Later, Kamal Haasan showed Velmurugan’s name. He got emotional and bid adieu to the other housemates. He expressed how disappointed and sad he was for getting evicted from the show.

After all the other contestants requested him to sing for them, he sang a song and left the house after an emotional goodbye to everyone. Kamal Haasan welcomed Velmurugan on the stage and a short video compilation of his stay in the house was shown. Kamal asked Velmurugan to list out the accomplishments in his life. Velmurugan spoke about how he still thinks the appreciation from former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was his biggest accomplishment than his Kalaimamani award, honorary Doctor title, and the Guinness record title, and much more.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: RJ Suchitra enters the house as a wild card contestant; Kamal Haasan welcomes her

Meanwhile, several reports on a wild card contestant turned out to be true. Suchitra entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Though it came as an unexpected one, it turned out to be a sweet surprise to the fans of the show as all of us know the controversies surrounding her. It is expected that she will open up about some of the issues in her life during her participation in the show.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×