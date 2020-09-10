Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan hosted reality show to be launched on festive season; Deets Inside

Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 is all set to launch in the first week of October which is peak festive season.

After three successful seasons, the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil version are all set for season 4. Yes, the show will be hosted yet again by Kamal Haasan and as we all know, a few teaser promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 have already set high expectations among the viewers. To be launched on Star Vijay channel, the Promo for the upcoming season features a stylishly, sartorially dressed Kamal Haasan swaying to a peppy number choreographed by Sandy Master of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 fame. The music is given by popular music director Ghibran. It showcases how the Bigg Boss voice has become an integral part of every household, especially in the current times, and has resonated with millions of fans - seen from all the conversations that sparked off as soon as the logo was revealed.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 is all set to launch in the first week of October, which is peak festive season to bring viewers maximum entertainment. The work on the show is in full swing currently with the house being constructed on the outskirts of Chennai. Kamal Haasan has already shot for a few promos that will be released in the coming days.

The official Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 promo has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August, revealing this season’s first look. It featured host Kamal Haasan speaking about the trying times and the need to get safely back to work. The teaser too managed to gain the attention with fans across, taking social media by storm. The signs are clear – millions of fans eagerly await Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 in the upcoming festive season on Star Vijay.

Also read: Tovino Thomas shares a picture-perfect family moment with his wife and kids & we are all hearts How excited are you for Bigg Boss Tamil 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×