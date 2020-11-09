Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan receives surprise gift from Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh on his 66th birthday

To celebrate the mega icon's birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team arranged for a grand title reveal teaser of his upcoming directorial.

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan received a special birthday surprise from film director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music director Anirudh on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Lokesh Kanagaraj and music director Anirudh will be collaborating with Haasan for his 232nd movie. To celebrate the mega icon's birthday, Kanagaraj and his team arranged for a grand title reveal teaser of his upcoming directorial. Titled as 'Vikram' the #KamalHaasan232 was unveiled with a flourish, much to the delight of cinema lovers and Haasan fans.

Lokesh and Anirudh surprised the legendary actor on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and launched the title announcement teaser of #KamalHaasan232, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Says a source, "Lokesh is the biggest fanboy and he has revered Kamal sir's work in cinema and so the opportunity to collaborate with him is surreal. He thought the best gift for him on his birthday would be this reveal that his team planned together. Through the teaser, he wanted to introduce viewers to the universe of #KamalHaasan232. Haasan sir is very thrilled to be working with the fourth generation of technicians and artists. He blessed Lokesh and team for arranging for such a beautiful gift."

The director-music composer left no stone unturned to make Kamal Haasan's birthday memorable. Check out photos below:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×