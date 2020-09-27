  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Lakshmi Menon denies being a part of the Kamal Haasan hosted show

The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan is all set to be launched on October 4.
A couple of weeks back, it was reported that popular actor Lakshmi Menon will be taking part in the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Now, according to a report a The Times Of India, the actress has denied the reports. Well, it goes without saying that the news has come as a disappointment to the fans of the actress. The show is all set to be launched on October 4.

The English Daily quoted her as saying, “I am not participating in BIGG BOSS show I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some shit show”. Several celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in the show as contestants. So far, it is being reported that the season will have Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, TikTok fame Elakiya maybe the contestants.

However, we have to wait for the makers’ official announcement to know who are all participating in the show’s fourth season. It was also reported recently that two of the selected contestants tested positive for COVID 19. The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August. In the teaser, the season’s first look was also revealed.

