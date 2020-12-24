Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Latest promo shows spat between contestants during task; Balaji takes Shivani’s side

In the latest promos of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the housemates were seen fighting with each other over a task.

As the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is half way through the grand finale, episodes are getting more intense every day. In the latest promos for the upcoming episode, it can be seen that the housemates are having several verbal spats during a task. They were asked to openly nominate, who were the best and the worst performing contestants from the previous task. When Aari named Rio as the worst performer, he had a different opinion and they both fought.

On the other hand, Anitha Sampath named Balaji Murugadoss. When she got up and stated her reasons to nominate him, Balaji disagreed and tried to speak up. However, she stopped him from explaining any further. Balaji finished saying that she was lying and one should not keep quiet if they are being portrayed in a wrong way. She asked him not to interrupt when she is performing her task.

In the luxury budget task ‘Ball Catch’, housemates were asked to catch golden balls and whoever caught them, will get an advantage. Ramya Pandian caught the ball and she brought down Rio’s points to zero by using her advantage. Balaji, on the other hand, chose to increase his score with 100 points after catching the ball. It is expected that a lot of drama will happen during the show’s tonight’s episode. Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show, the contestants were seen fighting with each other over the luxury budget task.

