Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Nassar’s son Abi Hassan DENIES rumours on his participation in the show

It goes without saying that Abi Hassan's clarification has come as a disappointment to the fans, as his father Nassar and Kamal Haasan’s friendship is well known.
At a time when several media reports are coming up almost everyday about who will be the contestants in the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, a couple of days back, a section of media stated that veteran actor Nassar’s son and Kadaram Kondan hero Abi Hassan will be contesting in the season. However, the actor has now taken to his social media space and cleared the air stating that he is not a part of the show.

Well, it goes without saying that the actor’s clarification has come as a disappointment to the fans, as his father Nassar and Kamal Haasan’s friendship is well known. Several celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in the show as contestants. So far, it is being reported that the season will have Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, Lakshmi Menon, TikTok fame Elakiya maybe the contestants. However, we have to wait for the makers’ official announcement to know who are all participating in the show’s fourth season.

It is anticipated that the show will be premiered on October 4. However, yesterday, some reports suggested that two of the selected contestants have tested positive for COVID 19, and thus the season’s maiden episode will be postponed further.  So far, they have released few promo videos and teasers and it was enough to make fans go gaga. The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August.

