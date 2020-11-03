Bigg Boss Tamil 4, November 2 Highlights: Nominations to ugly fights; Here's a look at major happenings

Sanam Shetty got in a long conversation with Balaji Murugadoss and the duo decided to stop talking to each other.

The latest weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw wild card entry of Suchitra in the house. As she entered the house, RJ Suchi shared her point of view about each contestant and what she observed from outside. Samyuktha Karthik became captain of the house. On the other hand, Sanam Shetty got in a long conversation with Balaji Murugadoss and the duo decided to stop talking to each other after sharing likes and dislikes. Later, during one of the tasks, Balaji called Sanam 'useless' and this didn't go well with her. The duo got into an argument with each other regarding their old issues.

Later, Suresh gave an opinion on Suchi's words regarding the closeness between Balaji and Shivani Narayanan. Balaji explained Shivani how things are being projected outside and that he doesn't like hurting anyone emotionally. Well, the reality show has entered in the 5th week and the nomination process witnessed Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Balaji, Sanam, Archana Chandhoke, Som Shekar, and Suresh in the bottom for the next week's elimination. These contestants are nominated for the coming weekend's eviction while Samyuktha and Suchitra got immunity.

Samyuktha Karthik assigns Aari to do the housekeeping work and this broke another fight in the house. The reality show is witnessing new twists and turns in the house and it remains to see what the upcoming week has in store for us.

