Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Post eviction, Nisha gets a warm welcome at home; Watch VIDEO

Sharing the video on her Instagram space, Nisha also penned an emotional post thanking all those who supported her.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 took an unexpected turn on the weekend as two contestants were evicted last week. While Jithan Ramesh got evicted on Saturday, Nisha got evicted on Sunday. Post eviction, when she went back to her home, her family welcomed her with ‘Harthi plate’ and it can be seen that she was quite surprised with the welcome. Her family also brought in a cake and made her cut it to celebrate her 70 days in the house.

Sharing the video, Nisha penned an emotional post. She wrote, “I was careful not to hurt anyone, but I got deeply hurt instead. Thanks to all those who supported me”. During the eviction process, Nisha had an emotional night as contestants hugged her and expressed their shock to see her evicted. When she met Kamal Haasan, a short video compilation of her participation during the show was shown, and she got emotional upon seeing the video compilation.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Rajinikanth spotted as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot

Meanwhile, in the latest promos of the show’s next episode, it was shown that the contestants had an open nomination for elimination task. During the task, Anitha confronted Aari and accused him of being a ‘coward’. This made Aari loose his cool and he yelled at her for using those words. He also said that she has no right to accuse any one of anything like that. In the task, Anitha was seen backing off a little when he got agitated completely.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×