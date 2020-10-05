Bigg Boss Tamil 4 premiere highlights: Contestants restricted to use one bedroom; No evictions in first week

For the fourth season, there are 17 contestants so far in the house and it is expected that some more contestants will be making wild card entry.

The wait is finally over and all the contestants in the show were introduced and they all entered the house yesterday during the grand launch of Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4. After all the contestants entered the house, the Bigg Boss announced that there will be restrictions in the home on par with the lockdown restrictions. He stated that only one bedroom can be provided for all the contestants and they can use only one bathroom.

It has also been announced that there will be no nominations and no evictions this week. As far as the kitchen is conserved, it was announced that they all can use only two burners. So far, there are 17 contestants in the house and it is expected that some more contestants will be making wild card entry. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, , Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthi, Samyukta Karthik, Ramya Pandian, Aranthangi Nisha, Shivani Narayanan, Gabriella Charlton, Som Shekar, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramesh Choudary, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss.

Unlike the previous seasons, the fourth season will not have any live audience and they will all be present digitally. Kamal Haasan started the new season by making a grand entry from inside the Bigg Boss house. As usual, he gave a glimpse of the house and then welcomed viewers digitally. He also started the season by thanking corona warriors digitally.

