Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: Archana has a massive breakdown; High voltage drama expected

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 shows Archana losing her cool and yelling at the housemates and having an emotional breakdown.

In the latest two promos of Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, it can be seen that Archana is having a massive emotional breakdown. The promo shows her yelling at the top of her lungs all the while busting out into inconsolable tears as Balaji Murugadoss is seen trying to pacify her. It can be understood that the housemates are divided into two groups for a task, while one group acts as robots. The task for the other group is to make the robots express their emotions.

In the first promo, it can be seen that Archana’s patience was tested as she is shown shedding a tear or two, while trying to stay still no matter what the housemates did. The next promo shows her losing her cool in a way that she was never seen yelling so much. The contestants were seen too stunned to utter a word after the way she yelled and screamed at everyone. She was seen shouting, “It was wrong, it was wrong”.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie from Master sets in Neyveli becomes the most retweeted Indian Tweet of 2020

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the show had Aari and Balaji Murugadoss trying to have a conversation. During the small talk, Aari advised Balaji not to be biased towards Shivani just because she is his friend. Balaji, on the other hand, told Aari that she might be the next person to get evicted. Anitha Sampath joined them and said that it was unfair as housemates are divided and there is no unity. Anitha Sampath won the captaincy task and she became the captain of the house for the week.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vijay TV

Share your comment ×