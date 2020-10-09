Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: Balaji Murugadoss breaks down & reveals of his alcoholic parents, traumatic childhood

The latest Bigg Boss Tamil 4 teaser shows Balaji Murugadoss revealing that his parents were ‘alcoholic’ and his father used to hit him a lot.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 kickstarted last week and the show is slowly getting interesting. As viewers are getting familiar to the contestants of season 4, Bigg Boss is piquing interest. Tonight's episode of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going to be emotional as contestants will be seen revealing some deep secrets about their life. During the Kadandhu Vandha Padhai task, the housemates will reveal some good and bad life experiences. Balaji Murugadoss revealed about his parents being alcoholic. In the latest promo of BB Tamil 4, he is also seen sharing about his traumatic childhood.

The teaser shows him revealing that his parents were ‘alcoholic’ and his father used to hit him a lot. Not only Balaji Murugadoss but also housemates were also in tears as they heard his story. Balaji also shared that his parents were a never part of his studies or attended parents meeting at his school. Suresh Chakravarthy, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and other housemates got emotional and to bring a smile on his face, they hugged him. The upcoming episode will also see a fight between Harris and Sanam Shetty.

Check out promos below:

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Archana Chandhoke might make an entry as a wild card contestant.

Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants get EMOTIONAL as they narrate the tough times of their lives

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×