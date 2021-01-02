Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo: Balaji Murugadoss yells at Aari as he accuses him to being blindfolded by love

In the latest promo of Tamil Bigg Boss' 4 season, Balaji Murugadoss was seen yelling at Aari Arjuna for accusing him of being madly in love.

In the latest promo of Tamil Bigg Boss 4’s tonight’s episode, Balaji Murugadoss was seen yelling at Aari Arjuna for keeping on accusing him of being blindfolded by love. He screamed at the top of his lungs as Aari kept on bringing Shivani’s topic. Later, after Aari asked him why was he so quite when Shivani’s mother entered the house and yelled at her, Balaji agitated even more and said that he would have delt the matter in a different way had he been outside the house.

Aari asked if he was trying to threaten him by saying such a thing. In the promo, Ramya Pandiyan was seen coming in between the two of them and asked both of them to calm down and asked them to go outside. Aari dropped a sarcastic comment and asked her to take her friend (Balaji) outside. She got irked by this and yelled at Aari.

It all stated when Aari and Balaji were selected as the worst performing contestants in the previous day’s episode and they both were locked up in the Bigg Boss ‘prison’. In the previous episode, Aari accused Balaji of being a lazy person and Balaji told him that it was not fair to call anyone lazy in the house as they all have worked hard to be in the house. He also tried to stop Aari from beinging up Shivani’s topic time and time again.

Credits :Star Vijay

