Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: High voltage drama expected as Balaji Murugadoss and Aari engage in a huge spat

In the promos of the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, housemates Balaji Murugadoss and Aari Arjuna were seen fighting with each other.

Like every other season, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is also receiving much attention from the fans. With high voltage drama and fights between the contestants, the fourth season is getting interesting day by day. In the latest promos of the show’s tonight’s episode, it can be seen that a huge fight is happening between Balaji Murugadoss and Aari. It can be seen that Aari nominated Balaji as the worst performer.

In the promo, it is understood that Balaji has no idea to accept Aari’s accusations. They both can be seen in the ‘jail’ of the house, so it is understood that they both were nominated as the worst performers. As Aari kept on calling Balaji lazy, the latter lost his cool and yelled at him. Aari did not leave the issue even after the huge fights and kept on saying that he was lazy and he cannot do anything properly.

Balaji yelled at the top of his lungs saying that each and every person in the house has earned to participate in the show and they all are working really hard to achieve big from the show. He also said that no one is lazy in the house and he has no rights to accuse anyone of being lazy. Well, it is expected that a high voltage drama will happen in the house in tonight’s episode.

Credits :Star Vijay

