Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: RJ Suchitra enters the house as a wild card contestant; Kamal Haasan welcomes her

While interacting with Kamal Haasan, Suchitra said the competition looks tough this time than past seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see a new entry and this time it is RJ Suchitra. Suchi will be seen on Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 as a wildcard entrant and the first promo of the same is out. The channel released a short clip that shows Kamal Haasan welcoming Suchitra on the stage and reveals more contestants will be entering the show in the coming days. While interacting with Kamal Haasan, Suchitra said the competition looks tough this time than past seasons. 

Suchitra in the video says, "It seems the competition is tougher this time in comparison to the previous seasons. Maybe, I might step in and shake things a little bit." RJ Suchitra's addition to the season has surprised many. She becomes the second wildcard contestant to enter the house after anchor Archana. It goes without saying that the show will get more interesting. How excited are you for this new twist in the game? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Check out Bigg Boss Tamil's latest promo below: 

Suchi hit the headlines in 2017 with the Suchi Leaks scandal. The RJ singer allegedly released private videos and pictures of many Kollywood celebrities and it took social media by storm. 

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 kickstarted with contestants Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Aari Arjunan, Samyuktha Karthik, comedienne Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriella, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Archana, Anita Sampath, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty. Veteran actor Rekha was the first to get evicted from the show. 

