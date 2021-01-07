Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: Ticket to finale tasks bring cheer in the house; Contestants have fun performing them

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' fourth season, the contestants were seen having fun while performing the tasks for ticket to the finale.

In the latest promos released by the makers of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, the contestants were seen having maximum fun while performing the tasks for ticket to the finale. In one of the tasks, the contestants were asked to pick up a plank with a quote and stick it over the photos of contestants. They were asked to read out the quote and decide which contestant’s behaviour in the house would match and then stick it over the photo.

Aari, who was seen laughing and smiling throughout the promo, was lauded by Rio for taking things sportingly. Rio hugged Aari and said it was the first time ever that Aari took a task not so seriously. In the next promo, there were balls placed in rings and contestants were asked to roll on the floor to take the balls and place them in a different ring. During the task, it was seen that they were all laughing and hugging each other.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show, Aari and Balaji were seen trying to bond with each other. Contestants were asked to rate themselves and Aari took the 7th position saying that though he might not be the favourite person of the housemates, he said he was sure that audience will like him. Balaji took the 6th position and said that he was trying to leave his negativity before leaving the house. He added that he has anger issues and he was unable to hide it. Aari lauded him for being honest. He appreciated him by hugging and lifting him.

