Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s Aajeedh posts first video after eviction; Promises to keep is supporters entertained

Former Bigg Boss Tamil 4's contestant Aajeedh took to his social media space and shared a video thanking his supporters for helping him sustain for 90 days in the house.

In the weekend episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, Aajeedh became the latest contestant to get evicted from the house. Thanking those who supported him and voted for him, Aajeedh took to his social media space and shared a video, where he promised his fans to keep them entertained with his musical journey. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for keeping him in the house for 90 days.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thanking you all is never enough for all the support while i was in the house It was fun reading a lot of messages though it was only a few of them. Enjoyed the editing with me. It was overwhelming to know that someone taking their time to make something beautiful for me and for this I am forever grateful. Stay connected here and I will be coming in live soon to meet you all in person.”

Watch the video here:

After he got out of the Bigg Boss house, Aajeedh was welcomed on stage by Kamal Haasan, where they both discussed how he would have gotten evicted on the third week, but his no eviction pass saved him. Aajeedh expressed his happiness of staying for over 90 days in the house. A video compilation of Aajeedh’s days in the house was played to him in the end. Meanwhile, the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house are now facing the ticket to finale task.

