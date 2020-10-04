Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty to Shivani Narayanan; Here's list of contestants to enter Kamal Haasan's show

A confirmed list of contestants participating in this season is doing rounds on social media. However, an official announcement will be made only during Bigg Boss Tamil 4 launch tonight.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will premiere tonight, October 4 at 6 PM and viewers are pretty excited to know what's in stores for them. The fourth season of the reality show will be hosted yet again by Kamal Haasan and a few promos have already set high expectations. This time again, the reality show will witness news twists and turns and will come with a new set of rules and regulations. In one of the latest promo, Kamal Haasan says, 'We are up for a new life, new reality and a new beginning.' The actor will be seen in his best stylish looks, which is one of the highlights of the reality show.

Beside the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 have also released a few inside photos of the house as they gear up for the grand launch, Ahead of the grand premiere, fans are super excited and equally curious to know about the contestants of the season. A confirmed list of contestants participating in this season is doing rounds on social media. However, an official announcement will be made only during the launch today evening. From Sanam Shetty to Shivani Narayanan and Rio Raj, here's a look at the list contestants to enter Kamal Haasan's show.

1. Sanam Shetty

2.Shivani Narayanan

3. Rio Raj

4. Harris

5. Ramya Pandian

6. Aari Arjuna

7. Gabriella Charlton

8. Archana Chandhoke

9. Samyuktha Karthik

10. Aranthangi Nisha

11. Velmurugan

12. Aajeedh Khalique

13. Jithan Ramesh

The new season of the reality show will witness a mix of celebrities from the film industry. From an actor to VJ, a lot of new and popular faces will be seen inside Bigg Boss house. Which celebrity contestant are you rooting for? Let us know in the comment section below.

