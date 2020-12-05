Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Speculations on Anitha Sampath’s eviction come up after her husband shared photo with her

Anitha Sampath’s husband shared a photo with her with some cure emoticons, which has sparked some massive rumours saying that she will be the one to get evicted this week.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is the talk of the K-town. Like every other season, this time too, the contestants are having major support from fans, while some are being criticised. As the weekend is here, speculations about who will get evicted this week are also being widely shared. Anitha Sampath’s husband shared a photo with her with some cure emoticons, which has sparked some massive rumours saying that she will be the one to get evicted this week.

However, her husband cleared the air on Instagram saying that he shared the photo with her only because he was missing her badly. He also asked people not to create any tension and asked them to wait for the show to be aired to know which contestant got evicted.

Meanwhile, Anitha Sampath protested and walked out of a task saying that the housemates were not being fair. In the show’s latest episode, Anitha Sampath questioned Aari as to why he supported Sanam Shetty during a particular task. When he tried to explain his stand, Balaji Murugadoss defended Archana and said that he was being biased towards Sanam. Though Aari did not agree to any of their comments, they still insisted that he was being biased. In the weekend’s episode on Sunday, host Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the contestant who will get evicted.

