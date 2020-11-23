  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suchitra EVICTED from Kamal Haasan's show; Viewers trend #Suchi and shower her with love

Post her eviction, Suchitra talked at length about each group and contestant in the house. Kamal Haasan later advised her to stay away from negativity.
Suchitra, who made a wildcard entry to Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 show, is evicted. She becomes the fourth contestant to get eliminated from the reality show. Suchi was nominated for the eviction along with Som Shekar, Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss. Unfortunately, she could not survive in the game for long. Post her eviction, Suchitra talked at length about each group and contestant in the house. Kamal Haasan later advised her to stay away from the negativity. 

Suchitra's eviction has created a huge buzz on social media. #Suchi is currently trending on Twitter as viewers have been praising her for speaking her mind out about each contestant before leaving Bigg Boss show. One of the Twitter users wrote, "1 thing I'll miss about #Suchi is her lyrics & composition. If she played individually without being a sidekick for #Balaji, maybe she would lasted longer. I think her misjudgement was entering with pre-decided alliances based on watching the show. A disadvantage. #BiggBossTamil4." 

Check out Twitter reactions:










Meanwhile, recently Karthik Kumar gave the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra. One of his followers asked him if he has been enjoying all the memes on Bigg Boss show. To this, he had a perfect reply to shut the troll. 

He wrote, "My ex wife is someone whom I think highly of and I’m fond of. None of you know her although you think you do." This reply received hailed by her followers and across on social media. 

Credits :Twitter

