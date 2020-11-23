Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suchitra EVICTED from Kamal Haasan's show; Viewers trend #Suchi and shower her with love
Suchitra, who made a wildcard entry to Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 show, is evicted. She becomes the fourth contestant to get eliminated from the reality show. Suchi was nominated for the eviction along with Som Shekar, Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss. Unfortunately, she could not survive in the game for long. Post her eviction, Suchitra talked at length about each group and contestant in the house. Kamal Haasan later advised her to stay away from the negativity.
Suchitra's eviction has created a huge buzz on social media. #Suchi is currently trending on Twitter as viewers have been praising her for speaking her mind out about each contestant before leaving Bigg Boss show. One of the Twitter users wrote, "1 thing I'll miss about #Suchi is her lyrics & composition. If she played individually without being a sidekick for #Balaji, maybe she would lasted longer. I think her misjudgement was entering with pre-decided alliances based on watching the show. A disadvantage. #BiggBossTamil4."
#BiggBossTamil4 such a worse behavior by HMs. 1ly #Sanam #Anitha focused on sending #Suchi respectfully. rest jus ignord her which is so not humane and #Archana n #Nisha shld know dis as mothers of "anbu" instead portrayd to hve so much venom inside agnst suchi #BiggBoss4Tamil
#suchitra ‘s final remarks about BB housemates were bang on...Her transparency was much needed! It’s time to break these groupies inside the house!! @Bigbosstamil4_ #bigbosstamil4 #BigBossTamil #Suchi #vijaytvbigboss
#Suchi needs more love n support outside. She doesn't deserve all the hate. Her exit speech ws a summary of her knowledge n wit. She had her own flaws. Excpt for the blind liking she hd for Balaji, she did her part to her best in the house. #BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil https://t.co/LDTgL26k9y
Felt really bad for #Suchi but from the beginning she had a heavy prejudice on most of the contestants including #Sanam.
But #Sanam was with her in the tough times that Suchi understood her changed her opinion on her.1/2#BiggBossTamil4
OMG #Suchi is correct about #Sanam
-she was the most misunderstood HM
-always been cornered & targeted
-always humiliated her but she never bothered.
-sweet & Caring
-no partiality to anyone
Awww thanks #suchi#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil #BBTamilSeason4 pic.twitter.com/52tqolnO7r
Thank you #Suchi
For the best compliments & wishes to #BalajiMurugaDoss #bigbosstamil4#Balaji pic.twitter.com/ANI02UUpmX
The #Suchi outside is completely different. I wish she was like that inside. Analysis spot - on. Never knew she had this much understanding. She cud hav stayed instead of Samyuktha.#BiggBossTamil4
#Suchi I truly from the bottom of my heart wish you get to sing! Do that one thing that makes you happy!#BiggBossTamil4 might not have been the right place for you. But you reminded us of the bold intelligent RJ & singer who entertained us years back.
Waiting for ur reentry! pic.twitter.com/sWVPgFCxOA
This is probably the only season where majority of HM’s hugging the saved ones instead of sharing few final words to eliminated contestant.Basic courtesy itself missing especially today’s act by the below trio to #Suchi exit was unbelievable..#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/bdci61fNRs
#Suchi about #Sanam Perfectly sums up Sanam's character and her strong mentality! #BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil #SanamShetty pic.twitter.com/6DVC7Q9okX
Meanwhile, recently Karthik Kumar gave the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra. One of his followers asked him if he has been enjoying all the memes on Bigg Boss show. To this, he had a perfect reply to shut the troll.
He wrote, "My ex wife is someone whom I think highly of and I’m fond of. None of you know her although you think you do." This reply received hailed by her followers and across on social media.
