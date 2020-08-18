Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sunainaa REACTS to rumours of her being a part of the reality show

There was a huge buzz that actress Sunainaa is going to be a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Check out what the actress has to say about it.

As we all know, the reality show Bigg Boss is known for controversies, entertainment and a lot more that turns out to be unexpected every year. Every season comes with a new list of contestants, new format and keeps viewers hooked to their television screens. Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will see Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host again. Well, now according to reports, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 have already started working for the upcoming season. The shooting will reportedly begin in the month of September and the makers of Kamal Haasan-hosted show have already approached a few celebrities.

There was a huge buzz that actress Sunainaa is going to be a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. However, there is no truth to this. The actress took to Twitter and rubbished the news in the best way possible. Sunainaa Tweeted, "I wonder who is going to finish my films if I go be a part of a reality show. :) Never wanted to be a part of any reality show. Thank you." Well, fans were super excited and wanted to see their favourite star on the reality show but clearly, in much disappointment, not this year.

Check out Sunainaa's Tweet below:

I wonder who is going to finish my films if I go be a part of a reality show. :)

Never wanted to be a part of any reality show. Thank you. — SUNAINAA (@TheSunainaa) August 17, 2020

Along with Sunainaa, celebrities who were reportedly approached for the show are Ramya Pandian, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi. However, there is no official update about their confirmation to be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 in Hindi and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will go on air soon!

