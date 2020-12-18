Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister takes a jab at Kamal Haasan; Says he is spoiling families

After the Chief Minister's comment came up, Kamal Haasan Tweeted saying that he was happy to know that the CM is also watching Bigg Boss.

In what came as a war or words, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Kamal Haasan have been sending verbal blows at each other. The whole issue started on Thursday when the Chief Minister launched an attack on actor-politician Kamal Haasan. He said that the actor has been spoiling families with his reality show Bigg Boss. He took a jab at Kamal Haasan after the latter has been claiming the legacy of MG Ramachandran saying that the late Chief Minister is not an ‘asset’ of AIADMK.

Irked by this, Palaniswami said during an address to reporters, “He has launched a party after retiring from films. He knows nothing. At 70, he is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss. When such people enter politics, what would happen? Not just children, good families will also get spoilt watching this reality show. He also rejected his objection to Kamal Haasan using MGR’s legacy. He said his party, AIADMK is only qualified to use MGR’s name.

Amidst all this, Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and countered his statement saying that he was happy to know that even the Chief Minister is watching Bigg Boss. The actor has been hosting the reality show since its inception. The show is in its fourth season now. Haasan has often hinted that he would never stop hosting it as it gives him a chance to interact with people directly.

Credits :Twitter

