Bigg Boss Tamil 4: THESE celebrities have been approached for Kamal Haasan hosted show?

According to media reports, the shooting for Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will begin in the month of September and the makers of Kamal Haasan-hosted show have already approached a few celebrities.
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and the audience is eagerly looking forward to the new seasons in different languages. The new promo of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 was released recently and it has set high expectations. On the other hand, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 also unveiled a new promo featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni. Well, its time for Tamil audience to gear up now as the fourth season of Bigg Boss will be announced soon. According to media reports, the shooting will begin in the month of September and the makers of Kamal Haasan-hosted show have already approached a few celebrities. However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet. 

According to a report in IB Times, a few celebrities including  Ramya Pandian, Sunainaa, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi have been approached by the channel. However, there is no official update about their confirmation to be a part of the show. Now, it remains to see when the makers plan to air to Bigg Boss Tamil 4, considering the current hype for the other versions of the reality show. 

Meanwhile, the shooting for the films and television shows have been resumed amid new safety guidelines by the government. 

Kamal Haasan recently completed 61 years in the film industry. He will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Bankrolled by Lyca productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies.

Credits :IB Times

