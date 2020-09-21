Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Two of the selected contestants test positive for COVID 19?

While we don’t know for sure who the contestants are, there’s no way to know for sure, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

At a time when Tamil fans are desperately waiting for the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to start, a new report has come up online stating that two contestants, who were selected to take part in the show have now tested positive for Coronavirus. While we don’t know for sure who the contestants are, there’s no way to know for sure, who has tested positive for COVID-19. It is also anticipated that the show’s premiere will be delayed further.

Recent media reports stated that the makers of the show are all set to launch the show’s fourth season soon. So far, they have released few promo videos and teasers and it made rounds on social media. While we are all waiting to know the show’s launch date, hearsay has that the season will be premiered on October 4. However, we have to wait for the makers to announce it officially to know for sure when the show will be launched.

The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August. Meanwhile, several celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in the show as contestants. So far, it is being reported that the season will have Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, Lakshmi Menon, TikTok fame Elakiya maybe the contestants. However, we have to wait for the makers’ official announcement to know who are all participating in the show’s fourth season.

Credits :Hans India

