Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Updates: Rio Raj breaks down after seeing his wife for the 1st time in 3 months

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil's fourth season, the freeze task was continued, and the next contestants to get their loved ones in the home were Rio Raj and Ramya Pandiyan. Rio’s wife came inside the house. As soon as he saw her in, he got emotional and broke down. They both hugged and Rio kept on apologising to her for taking the decision of entering the house and staying away from her for this long.

When Ramya Pandiyan’s mother came in, the buzzer rang and she thought it would be a call to change the microphone’s battery. However, when she went into the storage room, she saw her mother. They both laughed and hugged each other. All the other contestants asked them as to why were there no tears or emotions, to which her mother said Ramya does not cry easily. She also advised the housemates to forget their differences and talk whenever there was a problem.

On the other hand, during the ‘rewind, repeat and pause’ task, Aari was made to pamper Balaji Murugadoss repeatedly and they both laughed uncontrollably. The other contestants in the house saw that and they also laughed along with them. Ramya pulled their leg saying that it was boring to see them both like that and asked them to start fighting.

