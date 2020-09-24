  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Vasundhara Das clears the air after rumours surfaced of her participation in the show

Vasundhara Das took to her social media space and denied reports which claimed that she will be taking part in the fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss.
Several reports and speculations have been surfacing online after the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss was announced earlier this month. Names of celebrities including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, Lakshmi Menon are being rumoured to be participating in the show. With this, a recent report came up stating that the season will have Kamal Haasan’s former costar from the film Hey Ram, Vasundhara Das will be a contestant in the show.

However, the actress took to her social media space and denied the claims. It goes without saying that this news has come as a huge disappointment to her fans. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have released few promo videos and teasers. While we are all waiting to know the show’s launch date, hearsay has that the season will be premiered on October 4. A new report also stated that two selected contestants tested positive for COVID 19, and the show’s premiere could be delayed further. However, we have to wait for the makers to announce it officially to know for sure when the show will be launched.

The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 was released after teaser which was released on 27th August. In the teaser, the season’s first look was also revealed. While announcing the show, Kamal Haasan spoke about the hard times during the pandemic and how it’s necessary to get back to work safely. In the promo, Kamal Haasan was seen showing how the voice of Bigg Boss has become like a regular household voice.

