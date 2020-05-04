Bigg Boss Tamil 4: VJ Manimegalai, Super Singer fame Sivangi approached to participate? Find out

VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandiyan, Super Singer fame Shivangi were among the celebrities who were approached to take part in the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss.

At a time when the whole world is struggling to contain the global crisis of COVID 19, media reports suggest that the Tamil Bigg Boss team is silently preparing for the next season of popular Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. While it was reported earlier that Kamal Haasan might not host the show due to political commitments, the rumours were slammed recently. Media reports suggest that the show’s makers are holding talks with several celebrities to take part in it.

Vijay TV is reportedly holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, and Pugazh. Manimegalai is a popular Television anchor who has been associated with Sun Music and Vijay TV for several years. Ramya Pandian is a film actor, who has played some key roles in movies including Joker and Aan Devathai. Sivangi was a popular contestant in the 7th season of Vijay TV's Super Singer, Siripuda Pugazh is a stand-up comedian and mimicry artist who has appeared in a few shows in Vijay TV including Cooku with Comali.

However, an official announcement has not been made yet. So far, three seasons of the show were telecasted and all the tree seasons were popular among the fans. The first season had Aarav as the winner. Currently, he is associated with a couple of movies including Raja Bheema, Market Raja MBBS. The second season had Rithvika as the title winner, while Mugen Rao emerged as the winner in the third season.

Credits :IB Times

