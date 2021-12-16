Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner Aari Arjunan begins working on P Ashwin directorial

Actor Aari Arjunan, who shot to fame after winning 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4', has begun work on his next film that is being directed by P. Ashwin.

The film, which is being produced by SAS Productions, has tentatively been titled 'Production No 1'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team held a simple 'pooja' on Wednesday to mark the launch of the project.

The technicians and other cast and crew members of the film are still being finalised, sources said.

Director Ashwin, who is also known as Srimani, has also directed a film titled 'Kanmani Paapa', which is expected to hit screens soon.

