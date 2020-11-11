Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Suresh Chakravarthy admits to regretting his spat with Sanam Shetty; Says I lost my temper

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Suresh Chakravarthy further goes on to add that he lost his temper quickly. But, he also states that he apologized for what he did.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Suresh Chakravarthy got evicted during Sunday's episode. The former contestant reportedly said that he regrets his fight with co-contestant Sanam Shetty. Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Suresh Chakravarthy further goes on to add that he lost his temper very quickly. But, he also added that he apologized for what he did. The southern actor further mentions that he got very competitive during the arakkar task and how he was unaware about someone being behind the screen. The actor was reportedly among the contestants at the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 show. But, as per news reports, Suresh Chakravarthy's popularity was steadily fading away.

As per news reports Suresh Chakravarthy's name being called out for eviction by the host Kamal Haasan came as a surprise for many. The recently evicted Suresh Chakravarthy further adds that he is grateful for his stint at Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, as he got an opportunity to share the stage with the southern megastar Kamal Haasan. The news reports state that Suresh Chakravarthy avoided getting into trouble, even when he felt intimated. The actor stated how he would look away and not get into kind of fights with his co-contestants.

The actor states that there was groupism there and how he was among the first ones to point out about it. Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Suresh Chakravarthy also stated that the show's host, Kamal Haasan told him to enjoy his popularity slowly. Suresh Chakravarthy will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming future.

