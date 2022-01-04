Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Abhinay Vaddi to part ways with his wife due to blooming romance on show?

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant, Abhinay Vaddi, who is the grandson of late Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan, has got into a controversy due to his blooming romance on the show. Abhinay’s fondness for Pavani on the show was interpreted as a blooming romance by the housemates even as both of them have denied that they were nothing but just friends. However, their relationship raised eyebrows and soon became a hot topic.

A few days ago, Abhinay's wife Aparna Abhinay took to her social networking page and reacted to this issue of Abhinay and wrote, "At the end of the day I know what kind of person you are. No one knows and understands you like I do. Love you Always. Always Team Abhinay. - Aparna Abhinay".

But now, things changed, looks like there is a tiff between Abhinay and his wife Aparna as she dropped his name from her Instagram handle. She changed her name from 'AparnaAbinay' to 'Aparna Varadharajan.' This incident has fueled divorce rumours in K town. But none of them reacted or gave out any statement as of now.

Abhinay Vaddi, who got evicted from the show recently, is an actor and agriculturist. He made his debut in acting with the 2014 biographical film Ramanujan based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan., where he played the lead role.