Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Actor Sarathkumar offers Rs 3 lakhs to contestants to quit the show

The Kamal Hassan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is running successfully with its final stage. The show which started with 18 contestants now has only 7, fighting for the trophy.

As Aamir has finally entered to finals with a ticket to the finale. Currently, Raju, Priyanka, Tamara, CB, Nirupam and Bhavani are left on the list. veteran actor Sarathkumar made his entry with a suitcase containing rupees three lakhs. He then enticed the remaining seven contestants to take a call as only one can be a winner and the others should use their brains to take a good decision.

The winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will bag 50 Lakhs with the trophy. It remains to be seen who this time will take the bait and walk out of the tough competition.

And with Sarathkumar coming, there is a lot of doubt among the fans as to whether he is going to host the next Bigg Boss show instead of Kamal Haasan.