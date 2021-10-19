Bigg Boss Tamil 5: BTS photos of Kamal Haasan that speak volumes of his inimitable style and passion

Updated on Oct 20, 2021 03:07 AM IST  |  15.2K
   
Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Kamal Haasan
Bigg Boss Tamil 5: BTS photos of Kamal Haasan that speak volumes of his inimitable style and passion
Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most loved reality shows and season 5 is grabbing all the attention. There is high-voltage drama, controversy, entertainment and what not that is keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. As we all know, Kamal Haasan has been the face of the show since Bigg Boss' inception in Tamil and has been an incomparable successful host since then. 

The TRP report and the success of the reality show is a reflection of the love the people of Tamil Nadu have for him and the viewership has only multifold with each passing season.  Not to forget his inimitable style of hosting the show and the swag while interacting with the contestants of the house and the audience. 

kamal_haasan_bb_tamil.jpg
kamal_haasan_bts_photos_2.jpg

As we saw in the last few episodes, Kamal Haasan constantly shares interesting anecdotes from his past which in turn is a masterclass in the craft for the contestants as well as the audience. His outfits for the season also have backstories. "It is more of him and an extension of him as a personality so he likes to have little backstories that work with the clothes," revealed his stylist Amritha Ram. 

kamal_haasan_bigg_boss_tamil_sets.jpg
kamal_haasan_bigg_boss_tamil_5_photos.jpg

Kamal Haasan has an unmatched sense of humour which makes the show and Bigg Boss Tamil 5 an entertaining and unique watch. 

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below. 

