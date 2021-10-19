Bigg Boss Tamil 5: BTS photos of Kamal Haasan that speak volumes of his inimitable style and passion

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most loved reality shows and season 5 is grabbing all the attention. There is high-voltage drama, controversy, entertainment and what not that is keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. As we all know, Kamal Haasan has been the face of the show since Bigg Boss' inception in Tamil and has been an incomparable successful host since then.

The TRP report and the success of the reality show is a reflection of the love the people of Tamil Nadu have for him and the viewership has only multifold with each passing season. Not to forget his inimitable style of hosting the show and the swag while interacting with the contestants of the house and the audience.

As we saw in the last few episodes, Kamal Haasan constantly shares interesting anecdotes from his past which in turn is a masterclass in the craft for the contestants as well as the audience. His outfits for the season also have backstories. "It is more of him and an extension of him as a personality so he likes to have little backstories that work with the clothes," revealed his stylist Amritha Ram.

Kamal Haasan has an unmatched sense of humour which makes the show and Bigg Boss Tamil 5 an entertaining and unique watch.

