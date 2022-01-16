Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Raju Jeyamohan is the winner; Priyanka becomes first runner up

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale live updates
Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Niroop Nandhakumar out of finale race
January 16, 2022, 10:55 pm IST
Raju wins the show, Priyanka is the first runner up
Kamal Haasan entered Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house and got the 2 finalists Priyanka and Raju out on the stage. Raju said, "It is like living the dream moment," as Kamal Haasan announced him the winner of season 5. 
 
Priyanka also said that he has witnessed her dream come true. On the other hand, Tharika, Raju's wife thanked everyone for the love and support throughout the journey. 
 
Kamal Haasan ends the show saying the next season of Bigg Boss Tamil will kickstart soon. 

 

January 16, 2022, 09:38 pm IST
Sivakarthikeyan on the show
Kamal Haasan welcomes Sivakarthikeyan on the stage. He announces that he will be backing Sivakarthikeyan's untitled film with director Rajkumar Periaswamy. Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan also showed the first teaser of the upcoming film. 
 
Interacting with the contestants, Sivakarthikeyan said, "I appreciate all the Bigg Boss contestants for spending days together in Bigg Boss without using mobile phones or not seeing their family members at all."
January 16, 2022, 09:27 pm IST
Amir with his family post the eviction

A few photos of Amir posing with his family have surfaced on social media. Amir, before leaving, said he is a little disappointed. Kamal Haasan wished him good luck and reminded him about Charlie Chaplin, Guru Dutt, Prabhu Deva who have made it big in the showbiz world as choreographers. 

January 16, 2022, 09:02 pm IST
Amir evicted
After Niroop, Amir gets evicted from the finale race as the fourth finalist. Amir made a wild card entry in the show and managed to earn the attention of the audience in a short time. His chemistry and closeness with Pavani grabbed everyone's attention. However, it was a game-changing moment when Amir's family visited him inside the house. He shifted his focus on the game. He was the first finalist to win the ticket to the finale. 
January 16, 2022, 08:21 pm IST
Niroop's final words
Niroop wished to complete the final race but unfortunately, his journey of Bigg Boss Tamil has come to an end. On his exit, he revealed to Kamal Haasan that he had been growing long hair to donate it to a cancer centre, Adayar but had to cut during one of the tasks. 
January 16, 2022, 08:04 pm IST
Niroop evicted
Niroop's journey of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has come to an end. He was brought outside the house amidst a spectacular dance performance. Now, Raju, Amir, Priyanka and Pavni are the 4 contestants fighting the final battle to grab Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title. 
January 16, 2022, 08:02 pm IST
Golden trophy
Kamal Haasan lets all the 5 finalists touch the golden trophy for the one last time kept in the garden area. 
January 16, 2022, 07:47 pm IST
Kamal Haasan surprises finalists with gifts
  • Kamal Haasan gifted Amir a pair of dancing shoes
  • to Pavani a watch
  • to Raju a pen
  • to Priyanka a golden mic 
  • and to Niroop a hat
January 16, 2022, 07:26 pm IST
Family and friends interact with the finalists

Niroop, Raju, Amir, Priyanka and Pavni get emotional as they get a chance to interact with their friends and family present at the studio for the grand finale. 

January 16, 2022, 06:39 pm IST
Former contestants of season 5

All the former contestants of this season make a grand entry on the show and receive a warm welcome from host Kamal Haasan. Each contestant like Isai Vani, Namika, Iykki and others shared their experience and recalled their journey inside Bigg Boss house. 

January 16, 2022, 05:15 pm IST
Fans, celebs already sending wishes to Raju Jeyamohan

Social media is filled with congratulatory wishes for Raju Jeyamohan. A Twitter user commented, "Though not a fan of raju till date . But after his AV I felt guilty for what my perspective on him . Yess #rajuwinninghearts #BiggBossTamil5. Deserve it raju jeyamohan." 

