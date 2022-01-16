Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Raju Jeyamohan is the winner; Priyanka becomes first runner up

Kamal Haasan entered Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house and got the 2 finalists Priyanka and Raju out on the stage. Raju said, "It is like living the dream moment," as Kamal Haasan announced him the winner of season 5.

Priyanka also said that he has witnessed her dream come true. On the other hand, Tharika, Raju's wife thanked everyone for the love and support throughout the journey.

Kamal Haasan ends the show saying the next season of Bigg Boss Tamil will kickstart soon.