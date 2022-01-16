Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Raju Jeyamohan is the winner; Priyanka becomes first runner up
A few photos of Amir posing with his family have surfaced on social media. Amir, before leaving, said he is a little disappointed. Kamal Haasan wished him good luck and reminded him about Charlie Chaplin, Guru Dutt, Prabhu Deva who have made it big in the showbiz world as choreographers.
- Kamal Haasan gifted Amir a pair of dancing shoes
- to Pavani a watch
- to Raju a pen
- to Priyanka a golden mic
- and to Niroop a hat
Niroop, Raju, Amir, Priyanka and Pavni get emotional as they get a chance to interact with their friends and family present at the studio for the grand finale.
All the former contestants of this season make a grand entry on the show and receive a warm welcome from host Kamal Haasan. Each contestant like Isai Vani, Namika, Iykki and others shared their experience and recalled their journey inside Bigg Boss house.
Social media is filled with congratulatory wishes for Raju Jeyamohan. A Twitter user commented, "Though not a fan of raju till date . But after his AV I felt guilty for what my perspective on him . Yess #rajuwinninghearts #BiggBossTamil5. Deserve it raju jeyamohan."
