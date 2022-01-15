Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Time, date, finalist details about Kamal Haasan hosted show

The Kamal Haasan hosted show has finally come to an end as the countdown for the grand finale for tomorrow night, January 16 has begun. The show, which started on October 3, 2021, with 20 contestants including 2 wildcard entries, has currently a total of 5 housemates who are fighting for the trophy.

Cibi walked out of the house a few days with the money suitcase of Rs 3 lakh offered by the show. The anticipation of who is going to win the show is high as fans can't wait for the winner to be revealed tonight. The show is all set for the grand gala finale celebration on Sunday. Five contestants Niroop Nandhakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavani Reddy and Aamir have made it to the finale and are currently enjoying their last moments in the BB house.

However, there is a strong buzz that either Raju or Priyanka, who have been getting saved from weeks by the audiences are likely to lift the trophy and winning amount. According to our sources, Aamir, who entered the Big Boss 5 Grand Finale as the first person via Ticket to Finale, is expected to be the first person to be evicted on the big day. It is also said that Pavani is likely to finish 4th.

The grand finale is just under 48 hours and lets wait and see if this is how the show plays out or packs unexpected surprises. The show will air on Vijay TV from 6 PM on the occasion of Pongal.

