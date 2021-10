Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here's the confirmed full list of contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil returns to our television screens with season 5 and viewers cannot keep calm. Interestingly, the reality show is back within the nine months of the last season. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the 5th season is going to be bigger better and like never before. During the launch episode yesterday, Kamal Haasan advised the 18 contestants to behave and be themselves as they are being watched by everyone outside.

The regular episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 begins from today and ahead of it, here's a look at the confirmed contestants of this season.

1. Isai Vani: singer

2. Raju - mimicry artist

3. Mathumitha - costume designer

4. Namitha Marimuthu - transgender beauty queen/ pageant winner

5. Abishek Raaja - Youtuber

6. Priyanka Deshpande - TV anchor

7. Abhinay - agriculturist/ actor

8. Thamarai Selvi - folk singer/ street theatre artist

9. Pavni - model/ actor

10. Akshara Reddy - model/ beauty pageant winner

11. Iykki Berry - singer-songwriter

12. Chinna Ponnu - folk singer

13. Imman Annachi - TV anchor/ actor

14. Suruthi - model/ basketball player

15. Nadia Chang - model/ social media star

16. Varun - actor

17. Niroop - entrepreneur/ acting aspirant

18. Ciby - actor

