Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here's everything you want to know about Abhinay Vaddi, grandson of late Gemini Ganesan

Abhinay Vaddi, who made his film debut with the Telugu film Young India (2010) has participated as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Abhinay Vaddi is grabbing attention for a lot of reasons and viewers are super curious to know more about him. Host Kamal Haasan looked happy and gave warm welcome to Abhinay Vaddi at the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 yesterday, October 4.

Grandson of legendary actors Gemini Ganeshan: To unversed, his grandfather is Gemini Ganesan and his grandmother is Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati) Savithri.

Marriage: Abhinay is married to Aparna, a fashion designer and are they are parents to a daughter named Swastika Abhinay.

Cameo: Abhinay played a negative cameo role in Chennai 600028 II. He also plays the Protagonist in Sugar starring Simran and Trisha.

National Level table tennis player: Abhinay is a National Level table tennis player and he currently trains professional athletes in Table Tennis at the State and National level. His love for agriculture and farming is beyond that he also runs his own Farm in Chennai.

