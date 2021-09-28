Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here's the list of the probable contestants of the season; To premiere on October 3

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is all set to go on air with Kamal Haasan as host on Vijay Television. The grand premiere will start at 6 pm and go on till late at night on October 3. Ahead of the big release, the makers have released the names of probable contestants on the show.

GP Muthu, Sembaruthi fame Priya Raman, Kani Thiru, Sunita Gogoi, Shakila’s adopted daughter Mila, Kanmani, Rachitha Mahalakshmi and others are mentioned in the list of probable contestants. According to the reports, all the contestants are under quarantine due to the covid-19 protocol. The fifth installment of the popular television reality show will have 16 contestants in the house and will go on for 100 days.

Recently, a teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 was released, Kamal Haasan clad in the most formal look suit, asks the audience, 'can we start." However, the makers are yet to share pictures of the luxurious house as fans are eagerly waiting.

On the other end, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has successfully completed three weeks on Maa TV since September 3. Nagarjuna is hosting the fifth season as well.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. He is also looking forward to finishing the pending shooting of Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been stopped as director Shankar is busy shooting his upcoming projects.