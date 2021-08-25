Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan shoots for promo video; Photos LEAKED

Kamal Haasan has kickstarted shooting for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5's first promo video and a few BTS photos from the sets have surfaced on Twitter. Kamal Haasan is returning as a host for season 5 and he has already shot for a promo video. One can see, the Vikram actor is sporting two looks and viewers are excited to know what's in store for them.

In the leaked photos, Haasan can be seen sporting a blazer over a black shirt and denim. He is looking as dapper as ever. In the other picture, he can be seen sporting a night suit. As earlier we exclusively revealed, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will kickstart in October and will air for three months. Kamal Haasan is expected to wrap up a schedule of Vikram in September and then begin shooting for the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, check out his leaked on sets photos below:

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. He is also looking forward to finishing the pending shooting of Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been stopped as director Shankar is busy shooting his upcoming projects.

The ongoing controversy began after Shankar announced two projects - #RC15 with Ram Charan and Anniyan remake with .

Reportedly, he is set to commence work on Papanasam 2, the sequel to the Tamil remake of Drishyam.

