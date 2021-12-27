Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan shows age is just a number as he kills denim look to perfection; SEE PICS

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is currently in the last days of ending the show. The actor is grabbing eyeballs with dashing looks. Today yet again, Kamal Haasan has caught the trending list with an uber-cool look for a weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

His stylist Amritha Ram, took to social media and shared a series of pics flaunting his new cool look. In the pics, we can see, Kamal Hassan opted for denim jeans and a white tee which he paired up with a sleeveless denim jacket. He completed the classic look with a black watch and rugged beard.

Kamal Haasan has proved that there is nothing called aging with his fine and fabulous look. The actor slayed the classic denim look to perfection. Take a look at the pics here:

Kamal Haasan tested positive coronavirus last month and couldn't host the show for two weeks. Ramya Krishnan replaced him and now he has returned in bang to entertain the audiences. Season 5 introduced 18 contestants during the premiere episode and will run for 100 days.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. He is also looking forward to finishing the pending shooting of Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been stopped as director Shankar is busy shooting his upcoming projects.