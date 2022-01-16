Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan takes a quirky way as he sports blue latex outfit for finale; Yay or Nay?

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale will kickstart in a few hours. The show will go live at 6:30 PM on Vijay Television. For the finale episode, Kamal Haasan has picked a quirky outfit and it is sure to turn enough heads. Kamal Haasan's look for the night is going to be one of the highlights.

One can see in the photos, the Vikram actor is sporting blue latex pants teamed with a black jacket having latex sleeves at the cuff. Keeping it as stylish and quirky as he could, Kamal Haasan let his outfit do all the talking. Going by these photos, he clearly has got an unmatchable charisma, confidence, and swag. Styled by Amritha Ram, Kamal Haasan's look is definitely eye-catching.

During one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, we asked Amritha if she feels like a huge responsibility and pressure while styling Kamal Haasan, she replied, "He is the person who makes style statements whenever there is a change in fashion, trend and he is the one to sport it. So there is already a huge responsibility on working with clothes for him, on him. This is an added responsibility because sometimes I go blank in terms of where to pick it from. It needs to be out of the box but equally needs to be clean and have no OTTs. At times there is absolute pressure and I think that every creator goes through this as they to try to put something together. Last time it was pandemic and I had very few options."

Coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 5 grand finale, the season premiered on October 3, 2021, and after 100 days of a successful run, the show has got its five finalists—Niroop Nandhakumar, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Amir, and Pavani Reddy.

The shooting for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 grand finale was held at EVP, Poonamallee on Saturday.

Check out the promo below:

Also Read: Kamal Haasan says 'this story will move, uplift and inspire' as he backs Sivakarthikeyan's untitled film