Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Hassan gets back on the sets as host post COVID 19 recovery

As Kamal Hassan just recovered from covid 19, the actress has got to her routine work including hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. He just got back on the sets of Bigg Boss with a bang after suffering from coronavirus for 15 days. A pic of Kamal Haasan surfaced on social media from the sets. He looks fine and fab in a blue sweatshirt with a white shirt, which he paired up with blue jeans.

As Kamal Haasan, the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 tested positive for Coronavirus and is hospitalised, popular actress Ramya Krishnan replaced him for the last weekend episode. The makers shared a video of Kamal Haasan interacting with housemates via video call and introducing new host Ramya Krishnan till he gets better and back to work.

Now, he will be returning as host to Bigg Boss Tamil 5 after two weeks and fans are pretty excited to witness his energy.

Check out the pic here:

#KamalHaasan - Straight from the hospital to the studios, extremely dedicated to his work. Back in action, like a boss @turmericmediaTM pic.twitter.com/z7j0nACi37 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor shall remained in isolation till December 3 and will goyback to work from December 4, 2021. He will get back to shooting for his much anticipated tamil film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan after recovering from COVID 19: Thank you for considering me as one of your own