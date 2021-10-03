Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Premiere: Probable contestants' list to when and where to watch Kamal Haasan hosted show

The much-awaited 5th season of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil kickstarts from today, October 3, 2021. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been grabbing the attention since day 1 of its announcement. While viewers are super excited and cannot wait to know what's in store for them, here are a few details that would help you to know everything about the grand launch episode of the reality show.

Ahead of the grand premiere launch, here's all you might want to know about Bigg Boss Tamil 5:

When and where to watch: Kamal Haasan's BB Tamil 5 will kickstart today at 6 PM and will run for almost 5 hours on Vijay Television. One can also watch the show on Disney+Hotstar.

Contestants of this season: One or two transgenders like Milla and Namitha Marimuthu will reportedly enter the house. Pavani Reddy, Milla, Priyanka Deshpande, Milla, Jacquline Lydia, Akshara Reddy, Gopinath Ravi, Santhosh Prathap, Sunita Gogoi, Suzane George, Namitha Marimuthu, Pradaini Surva, Nadia Chang, are among the celebs who are being named to be part of the reality show.

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house

How excited are you for Bigg Boss Tamil 5?