Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Ramya Krishnan replaces host Kamal Haasan as he is hospitalised due to COVID 19; PROMO

As Kamal Haasan, the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 tested positive for Coronavirus and is hospitalised, popular actress Ramya Krishnan replaced him for the weekend episode. The makers shared a video of Kamal Haasan interacting with housemates via video call and introducing new host Ramya Krishnan till he gets better and back to work.

The makers shared a promo video to announce this news. Ramya Krishnan looks beautiful in a golden saree as she makes a grand entry. Bigg Boss fans are also excited to watch the veteran beauty hosting the show as it is not her first time on the sets. Previously, she replaced Nagarjuna and hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for a weekend episode.

The show is seeing some interesting wildcard entrants. Abishek Raaja, who was earlier evicted from the show, was brought on board again as a wildcard entrant. And Thalapathy Vijay's close friend Sanjeev also made his entry this week in the show.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan tested positive after his return from US and is currently hospitalised in a private hospital in Chennai. His daughter, Shruti Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara will be in Chennai till he gets better. She also revealed that her father is recovering and that there is nothing to worry about.